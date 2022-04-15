Here’s the net worth of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the newest power couple in Bollywood

They are both at the toppity top on the list of most desirable stars Bollywood has right now. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have got married, much to their fans’ delight. And this also marks the coming together of two powerful entities in the market. Combined together, their net worth is more than a whopping ₹800 crores. Here’s a breakdown:

ALIA BHATT’S NET WORTH

Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan has been the darling of brands ever since she made her debut with Student Of The Year (2012). Her net worth is valued at ₹517 crore (as of 2021)

Films such as Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (both 2014), and her recent Gangubai Kathiawadi have cemented her position as one of the most bank-worthy female actors in the film industry. Gangubai…, led entirely by her, entered the 100 crore club.

According to sources, she currently charges between ₹15-18 crore for a project. Duff and Phelps had valued Bhatt as the sixth most valuable celebrity in India, ahead of Salman Khan who stood at 10th. She was estimated to possess a valuation of ₹517 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh,she connects with the youth iof the country, which is why brands such as Kwality Walls Cornetto, Lay’s, Frooti, Duroflex, Manyavar, Cadbury and Flipkart have roped in the actor as their brand ambassador. She is said to charge around ₹2 crores per day for an endorsement shoot.

In terms of personal assets, the 29-year-old owns a luxurious bungalow worth ₹32 crore in Bandra, Mumbai. She started her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2020, and her office space’ interiors alone are said to cost ₹2 crore. She bought a house in London as well in 2018. Her fleet of luxurious cars include Land Rover Range Rover Vogue (said to cost around ₹2 crore), BMW 7 series (starting price around ₹1.76 crore).

RANBIR KAPOOR

The Kapoor scion, son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, comes from a wealthy family, and his net worth alone, according to Duff and Phelps is ₹203 crore. Said to charge around ₹50 crore for a single film, his career has been full of ups and downs, but his last release Sanju (2018) was a blockbuster.

Brands flock to him despite his mantra of not being on social media and taking up less films. Smartphone brand OPPO, life insurance Tata AIG, soft drink Coca-Cola and biscuits Oreo- he caters to a variety of audience, from children to grown ups. He reportedly charges around ₹6 crore for the brand shoots.

The couple tied the knot at Vastu, a luxurious house owned by Kapoor in Pali Hill, Mumbai, which is valued at ₹35 crore. His fleet of cars includes a Vogue (same as his wife), Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (costs around ₹2.5 crore) and an Audi R8 (around ₹2.3 crore).

He has invested in the streaming music site, Saavn as well.

Komal Nahta feels Alia’s net worth might be more than Kapoor’s but popularity wise they stand equal. He reasons, “Alia has done more films therefore she has more success to her credit. But Ranbir is no less a superstar. They are young and have everything going for them. They are in demand, doing top films. Brahmastra is one of the costliest films to be ever made in Bollywood.”

WHAT THEIR COMING TOGETHER SIGNALS

Teade analyst Taran Adarsh feels they are fit to be called a power couple. “When you are that, you command a particular price. Sometimes, you want both stars together, that comes at a huge price. There is curiosity to see them together of course, it increases manifolds,” he says, and producer Pritish Nandy concurs.

This directly impacts their upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra, which is said to be made on a whopping budget of ₹500 crores.

Kapoor’s next releases include Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, while Bhatt has her production Darlings and Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Ad man Prahlad Kakkar feels that coming together on board as a couple, post their marriage, will allow the brands to negotiate with them instead of agreeing with their asked fees, “There is no hype around people after they get married, it’s over. Whatever hike was there for them, it was before marriage. See Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, what happened with them. She was top of the line. Hike can only happen in the case of films. Why would a consumer be interested in whether they are married or not?”

