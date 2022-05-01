Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office day 2: Tiger's film sees a drop; still ahead of Ajay Devgn's film
bollywood

Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office day 2: Tiger's film sees a drop; still ahead of Ajay Devgn's film

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 released in theatres on Friday, April 29. Both the films continue to face competition from KGF: Chapter 2.
Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 released on April 29.
Published on May 01, 2022 04:06 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, both of which had a low opening after being released in theatres on Friday, registered opposite trends at the box office on their second day. Heropanti 2, which stars Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria, recorded a drop in its earnings on day 2 on Saturday. However, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Runway 34 saw a slow growth. Also Read| Heropanti 2 box office day 1 collection: Tiger Shroff's film opens low at 6.50 crore despite bulk advance booking

Both the films continue to face competition from KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj among others. The Kannada film, which was also released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, has crossed 1000 crore gross worldwide as it completes its third week.

As per a report in Box Office India, Heropanti 2 did a business of approximately 4.75 crore, a drop from its opening day collection of 6.25 crore. The total business of the film in its first two days is 11 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Runway 34 registered a slow growth on its second day, but still did lower business than Heropanti 2. The aviation drama had a low opening on Friday with 3 crores, but registered a growth of around 50% on Saturday, making a collection of 4.5 crore. The total business of the film by its second day is 7.5 crore nett.

RELATED STORIES

Tiger Shroff starred as Babloo in Heropanti 2, the sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti which marked the acting debut of him and Kriti Sanon. The sequel, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, starred Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist Laila.

Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident from 2015 when a Doha to Kochi flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties to land at the airport due to bad weather and low visibility. It revolves around Ajay Devgn's character Captain Vikrant Khanna, a flying prodigy, while Rakul Preet Singh portrays his co-pilot Tanya Albuquerque. Amitabh Bachchan plays the investigating officer Narayan Vedant in the case. Ajay has not only acted in the film but also directed and produced the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
heropanti 2 tiger shroff tara sutaria nawazuddin siddiqui ajay devgn amitabh bachchan rakul preet singh rakul preet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP