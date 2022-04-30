Heropanti 2 box office day 1 collection: Tiger Shroff's film opens low at 6.50 crore despite bulk advance booking

Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria, released in theatres on Friday. The Ahmed Khan film had a low opening of around ₹6.50 crore. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and faces competition from Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, which is in its third week and has crossed ₹1000 crore gross worldwide.

“Heropanti 2 collected a low 6.25-6.50 crore nett on its first day which is not good enough for an action film as they are frontloaded. The film had bulk bookings at multiplexes before release and the collections in multiplexes are mainly from these,” quoted a Box Office India report on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ajay's Runway 34 opened at even lower collections. First day collections of the film at the domestic box office were in the range of around ₹3 crore.

This year, Tiger and Ajay's films were expected to dominate the Eid festivities, instead of Salman Khan. The actor did not have an Eid release this year. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out the difference on Twitter by sharing the opening day numbers of his several Eid releases.

He wrote on Twitter, “Till 2019, #Eid was synonymous with #SalmanKhan films... Even his weak films would start on a thunderous note... The pre-#Eid releases this year [#Runway34 and #Heropanti2] narrate a different story... Data of #SalmanKhan films released during #Eid celebrations... #Salmania.”

He further shared the numbers to prove how the response garnered for Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 was much lower than that of opening day figures of Salman's films. He tweeted, “#SalmanKhan & #Eid - Day 1 biz... 2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr, 2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr, 2012: #ETT ₹ 32.93 cr, 2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr, 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr, 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr, 2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr, 2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr, 2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr.”

