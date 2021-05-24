Himansh Kohli on the prolonged delay in work schedule: I am suffering

Just when actor Himansh Kohli decided to shift his focus back to films last year and start the shoot of his next, the pandemic hit and everything went haywire.

Talking about the repeated delay of his film, Boondi Raita, the actor says, “There are times when you are working and there are times when you don’t work at all. There are times when you get great opportunities in life and then the pandemic hits and ruins everything. For me that opportunity was getting back into films because films have always been my priority. I was again shooting for a film last year and it got pushed then and now again this year.”

Kohli says that the delay with shoot schedule has forced him to push the stop button on further work commitments.

“I am suffering. My films has got delayed twice during the past one year. So I can’t even take up new work. I have committed my dates to finish this film first. As a result, I have to leave other projects that I am being approached for,” he explains.

The actor, who is currently in Delhi with his family as a result of complete lockdown in Maharashtra and stalling of shoots , shares that she was very keen to start the film this year at least and he hoped that it would happen.

“But at a time like this, you cannot even ask for that to happen. It is no possible to shoot a film right now. It has to be a 45-days schedule with minimum 200 people. It is an unachievable task. No producer or director wants to take the blame of someone dying on the set,” Kohli points out.

The 31-year-old adds that he is trying his best to keep the team of the film motivated and not get depressed.

“ A lot of my team members are getting demotivated and ask us why is it not happening , why is their life not moving forward. But my director and I keep talking o everybody and tell everyone that it is going to be fine soon. The time is such that we have to survive right now,” the Yaariyan (2014) actor says.