Hina Khan runs away from paparazzi at airport, fans say 'give her some space'

Actor Hina Khan had to make a run for it at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. A video shared on a paparazzo account shows Hina trying to run away from the paparazzi.

The actor was seen in a black top and black pants, wearing sunglasses and a mask. She tries to hide her face from the cameras, even as the photographers call out her name. Not seeing any other option, Hina breaks into a run and quickly enters her car.

However, it seems like it was all in good fun as Hina later waved to the paparazzi from her car and even reposted the video on her Instagram Stories with laughter emojis. Nevertheless, her fans asked the photographers to give the actor some space.

"So cute...Give her a space... maintain social distancing guys," wrote one fan. "Bhag Hina Bhag cutie," wrote another.

On Wednesday, Hina woke up bright and early to wish her fans Ramadan Kareem on Instagram. She even shared pictures of herself in a yellow outfit to celebrate the festival. "Ramadan Mubarak," she captioned her post.

Last year, Hina had two releases--film titled Hacked (2020) and web show Damaged 2 (2020), which were shot in pre-Covid times. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Hina had talked about how she wanted to work more.

“I believe that I lost out on many opportunities, with regards to meeting good people, social gatherings and network. Not meeting people, like we did earlier, makes a lot of difference. You don’t know who picks you up for which project based on your connect with them. I lost out on a lot of learning experience as I didn’t work on new projects. I don’t have any project lined up in 2021 as yet. Yet, I consider myself one of the lucky ones as I had multiple projects release this year,” she said.