Hina Khan says she received 'heart-touching message' from Priyanka Chopra after her father's death

Actor Hina Khan has appreciated how Priyanka Chopra treats her and revealed that she received a "heart-touching" message from the Baywatch star after her father died last month.

Priyanka and Hina have shared a cordial relationship and have also expressed their gratitude to each other on social media ever since Hina's Cannes debut in 2019.

"Priyanka Chopra, I really like the way she picks these small, little things. I honestly don't want to talk about it, but I want to add a little bit. She is such a busy woman, an entrepreneur, she is doing so many things. She sending me a text message after my father's passing away, and such a long message. Not just a text message where you say 'I am sorry, condolences' and all," Hina told Miss Malini.

Hina added, "(That is) because she understands what it is to lose a father. That was really special and heart-touching."

Earlier, Hina made her debut at Cannes Film Festival with her film, Lines and had Priyanka as a major support. They were also seen partying together after the film festival. Talking about how Priyanka made her feel at home, Hina had written in an Instagram post, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.”

Thanking Hina for her post, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in any way that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.”

While Hina was most recently seen in a music video, Priyanka has been working on her many projects, including Text For You and Matrix 4.