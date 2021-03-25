Hina Khan, who attended LFW 2021, gives Covid-19 update after Kartik Aaryan tests positive. Watch video

Actor Hina Khan has tested negative for Covid-19, she revealed during an Instagram live session on Wednesday. She attended designer Manish Malhotra’s show at the Lakme Fashion Week over the weekend, and got tested after the showstopper, actor Kartik Aaryan, tested positive.

“This is just to give you guys a quick update about the Covid test which I got done after I attended the Lakme Fashion Week. I know you all were really concerned and I was flooded with a lot of messages about my health, how am I feeling, do I have Covid, about my report - whether it is negative or positive,” Hina said.

Earlier this month, Hina enjoyed a quick getaway in the Maldives, and said that she got tested before going and after her return. “I again got tested after we all got to know about Kartik Aaryan. I attended Manish's show, so we were all in close proximity over there, so I was really concerned. I isolated myself immediately and after that, I got tested and my report is negative. Just to let you guys know, I am absolutely fine. I am still going to isolate myself for a couple of days more because sometimes, this virus takes time. But I feel good, I am absolutely fine,” she said.

Hina said that she is taking all the necessary precautions and has instructed her parents to not step out of the house at all. She also urged her fans to stay indoors as much as possible, as Covid-19 cases across the country are on the rise.

On Monday, just two days after walking the ramp for Manish with actor Kiara Advani, Kartik posted a picture of a large plus sign on Instagram. “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me),” he captioned his post, adding facepalm and praying emojis.