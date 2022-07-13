Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards: Here’s your chance to honour those who excel in style

A ton of style, flamboyance and glamour is in store at this year’s HT India’s Most Stylish Awards, with ŠKODA associating with Hindustan Times for one of the most coveted awards of the ceremony — ŠKODA presents India’s Most Stylish Popular Choice Award.

The award will serve as a recognition of style, flamboyance, glamour and a unique fashion statement, and has been reserved for the most elegant yet playful celebrity. It will be presented to a Bollywood celebrity at the fashion extravaganza, slated to be held soon in Mumbai.

You too can join us in celebrating the personalities that embody the best in style, by supporting your favourite fashion icon. Vote for a celebrity of your choice on www.htmoststylish.com and make them win this coveted title in style.

Sidharth Malhotra

The actor, who forayed into films a decade ago, has since proved his mettle, having done projects such as Ek Villain (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Shershaah (2021). His fashion game, too, has graduated with a dash of glamour. Never known to keep it boring, his style is touted as edgy and always on point.

Disha Patani

Known for her quirky dressing style, the actor adds a lot of fun to fashion. One glance at her style and you will know that there is nothing she cannot slay. Just like her filmography, which comprises films such as Kung Fu Yoga (2017), Baaghi 2 (2018) and Bharat (2019), Patani likes to experiment with her sartorial choices, too, and it works in her favour every time.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Looking stylish comes pretty effortlessly to the actor. His fashion statement is most centered around individuality, with an eclectic taste in fabrics and colours. The heartthrob has a great filmography, with projects such as Kalank (2019), Malang (2020) and Rashtra Kavach OM, and he has a great sartorial sense, too — understated yet classic.

Vaani Kapoor

Her evolving filmography, comprising projects such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, BellBottom (both 2021) and now, Shamshera, shows she is getting bold with her character choices, and the spirit reflects in her fashion game as well. Ever since she made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, Kapoor has proved that she can go from casual to high-octane glamour with utmost ease, without compromising on the wow factor.

Ananya Panday

Rising to stardom with her debut film, Student of the Year 2 (2019), followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) and Gehraiyaan, the actor won fans over first with her acting skills and then, her unique style. Be it her red carpet looks or casual style outings, her personality always shines through. With picture-perfect looks, she’s always red-carpet ready and does it with aplomb.

