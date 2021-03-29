Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Holi 2021: Kangana Ranaut to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, here's how Bollywood stars are celebrating
Holi 2021: Kangana Ranaut to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, here's how Bollywood stars are celebrating

On Holi 2021, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to wish their fans and share how they are celebrating the festival of colours.
Many Bollywood celebrities are opting for low-key Holi celebrations this year. (Source: Instagram/Genelia Deshmukh and Twitter/Kangana Ranaut)

The festival of colours has finally arrived but Holi celebrations are low-key as India witnesses a spike in Covid-19 cases. On the auspicious occasion, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to wish their fans and share how they are celebrating the festival of colours.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is in Jaisalmer to shoot for her upcoming movie Tejas, celebrated the festival with her team. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, she wished her fans and gave a sneak peek of her celebrations there. She posted, "Holi ke din dil khil jaate hai rangon mein rang mil jaate hai... We are having a working Holi tom but nothing can stop us from pre Holi and Holika celebrations. This is my squad aka my family I wasn’t born with but u choose to keep."

Actor-couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also celebrated the festival, and she shared a video where the two are smeared with colours. They let their hair down and had a blast as Akshay Kumar's Sajde Kiye Hain Lakhon played in the background. Genelia shared the video with the caption, "Find your own way to make festivals special (following all Covid restrictions)- even if it’s small and intimate, it’s the spirit that counts Happy Holi".

Meanwhile, actor Sanjay Dutt confined the celebrations with his wife Manyata Dutt, son Shahraan and daughter Iqra, to his house. He shared a post in which the family, wearing white outfits, were seen with colours on them. Sanjay tweeted, "Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!"

Soha Ali Khan also wished her fans and shared a post on Instagram of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu being sprayed with a water gun. Captioning it she wrote, "Favourite festival by far!! #happyholi".

Actor Anushka Sharma wished her fans and asked them to stay indoors and safe. She shared an Instagram story writing, "Sending everyone lots of love and light on the occasion of Holi Please stay indoors and safe!"

Neha Dhupia's Holi celebration with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi was low-key. Sharing a video, she wrote, "#happyholi ... all our love". Diana Penty shared a video saying, "#HappyHoli everyone... Hope you’re home and safe!"

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna’s Holi 2021 celebration with daughter Nitara is simple but ‘spectacular’. Watch video

Meanwhile, many celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie shared their throwback pictures of Holi.

