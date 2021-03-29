Holi 2021: Little Ranbir Kapoor sits in Neetu's lap and eyes a ladoo in throwback pic shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

On the occasion of Holi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dug out an old photo featuring herself, her mother Neetu Kapoor and actor brother Ranbir Kapoor. The fashion designer took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture showing the siblings enjoying Holi with their family.

The Rockstar actor was seen seated in his mother's lap while his focus remained on a ladoo handed to him. His cheeks featured traces of colours. Riddhima stood beside her actor mother and smiled at the camera. Neetu had her hands wrapped around both the children in the picture.

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie also looked back at a Holi party organised at Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor's home. Sharing a picture of herself and Neetu, Pinkie said, "#happy holi#from my memories album# I think it’s like maybe 30 years ago#at Chintu Neetu’s house#missyou bhaiya#love you Neetu".

The Kapoor family's Holi parties at the RK Studios used to be the talk of the town at one point. Late filmmaker Raj Kapoor and his brothers - Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor - would host iconic parties with several stars from the industry attending the bash. Archives are filled with photos and videos of the family enjoying the festival by smearing colour on each other's faces and dunking friends in pools. Amitabh Bachchan, Nargis, Rajendra Kumar, Prem Nath and Nirupa Roy were the attendees of these parties.

In recent years, the Kapoors Holi parties have died down. This year, the family might give the celebrations a complete miss due to the deaths in the family. In April 2020, actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. Riddhima and Ranbir were recently seen sitting down for the 11th-month prayer meet. Riddhima had shared a picture from the prayer meet, featuring Ranbir in the frame. "Always watching over us ! We miss you," she said, sharing the picture.

The family also mourned the loss of Rajiv Kapoor. The actor passed away in February this year. He died of a cardiac arrest. Randhir Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of both his brothers and said, "Will always miss my darling brothers. Hope you both are happy wherever you are."