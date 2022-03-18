Holi 2022-Shilpa Shetty, Shweta Bachchan Nanda perform Holika Dahan: 'Burn all the negativity'. Watch

Bollywood celebrities gave a glimpse of the Holika Dahan also known as Choti Holi ritual on Instagram. Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a video performing the puja and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted a picture of her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda from Holika Dahan on Thursday. (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty turns into Suniel Shetty from Dhadkan for hilarious video with Badshah: 'Such a creep you are')

Shilpa shared a video of herself lighting a log of woods, as a part of the Holika Dahan ritual. Her son Viaan Raj Kundra was also spotted in the video. She captioned the video, “#HolikaDahan burn all the negativity and live a life of greater good. ”

Shilpa Shetty performs Holika Dahan,

Navya shared a picture of her mother Shweta and captioned it, “Happy Holika.” In the photo, Shweta is seen posing with some colour on her face, with flames in the background.

Navya Naveli Nanda shares her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda photo from Holika Dahan.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a video on his Instagram handle, featuring his family members. In the video, Siddhant's mothrr can be seen making popular Holi sweet, Gujiya. He captioned the video, “Maa ke haath ki Gujiya waali Happy Holi sabko (Happy Holi to everyone with sweets made by mom).”

Actor-couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat also wished fans on the occassion. The duo sat next to each other as they said, “Happy Holi.”

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash also shared a video with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on Instagram. She captioned the video, “As long as we are together, every day is a celebration but this Holi, we are all set to celebrate different shades of love that keeps us going strong. Do watch us on #ColorsTV.” In the clip, Karan and Tejasswi are seen playing Holi together.

This year, Holika Dahan is being observed on Thursday, and Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami - during which people apply colours to each other - will be celebrated on March 18 and 22, respectively.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi, saying people should celebrate the festival of colours without congregating on a large scale, and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour as the disease is still prevalent. “Holi/Shimga is celebrated on a big scale throughout Maharashtra. The festival should possibly be celebrated without crowding and by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour given the coronavirus situation,” the state Home department said in a circular.

(With inputs from PTI)

