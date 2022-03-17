Shilpa Shetty turns into Suniel Shetty from Dhadkan for hilarious video with Badshah: 'Such a creep you are'

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared an Instagram Reel on Thursday, in which she is seen recreating a scene from her 2000 film Dhadkan. In the video, Shilpa says Suniel Shetty's dialogue from the film, while rapper Badshah gives the scene a funny twist. Shilpa and Badshah currently appear as judges on Sony TV's reality show India's Got Talent Season 9. (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty recreate Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Tangaballi' scene from Chennai Express)

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Anjali tab bhi chali gayi thi, Anjali ab bhi chali gayi (Anjali went away that time. She went away this time too).” In the video, Shilpa says Suniel's popular line from the film: “Anjali main tumhe bhool jaoon yeh ho nahi sakta.. aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga (Anjali it is not possible for me to forget you and I will not let you forget me as well).” Badshah replies, “Such a creep you are.”

Badshah reacted to the video in the comments section and wrote, “hahaha.” One fan wrote, “Omg I love this.” Another one said, “Suniel sir ke dialogue kya sahi they us film mein (Suniel sir's dialogue were so nice in the film).” Many fans commented with heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Dhadkan, a love triangle, released in 2000. In the film, Shilpa played the female lead with Suniel Shetty playing her lover and Akshay Kumar essaying the role of her husband. The film was loosely inspired by the famous novel Wuthering Heights. Suniel won the award for the Best Actor at the 48th Filmfare Awards for his role.

Currently, Shilpa, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir appear as judges on India's Got Talent Season 9. Previously, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and many other celebrities came on the show as guest judges.

