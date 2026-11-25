Following the trailer release of Pakistan's first Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, calls to ban the show in India have intensified. Before that, another drama Dar-e-Nijaat picked up popularity in India even though their shows and singers have been banned in the country. Amid the multiple controversies, a video of Punjabi rapper Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam dancing together at a wedding in Dubai has circulated on social media.

Atif and Honey dance the night away at Dubai wedding

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam attended a wedding in Dubai. more less

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Sadiq Saleem, who hosted the wedding, shared a photo and a video of the singers dancing to songs by Pakistani singer-songwriter Abrar-ul-Haq. The video shows Honey and Atif cheering for the bride and groom as they groove together. Sadiq also shared a photo of the two singers posing together.

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He wrote, “Atif and Honey dancing the night away at a friend’s wedding! And what a lovely sight it was to see them dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq's songs too. Honey walked in looking every inch like an icon that he is. Full of love and warmth and style on point. And then came Atif. Calm, composed and unassuming as ever. He kept his promise and showed up straight from rehearsals for his concert.”

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Deep Dive Why did AICWA ask Netflix to block Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India? AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the series from streaming in India. The association cited the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s May 8, 2025 advisory on Pakistani content and called for a permanent legal ban. Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo available on Netflix India? As of November 25, the series could be viewed on Netflix India’s website but was not appearing on the app. Netflix had not clarified whether it would be available to Indian subscribers. Why were Dar-e-Nijaat screenings cancelled in Bengaluru? Organisers withdrew plans for two private screenings after online backlash over the events and their Pakistani dress code. Police also said the organisers had not obtained prior permission and warned against holding the screenings.

{{^usCountry}} He added, “I had the pleasure of hosting the evening as the emcee. This was also one of the commitments that meant I couldn't fly down to Karachi for #JBHSSL. Some promises are meant to be kept! And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. ❤️ Can happen only in Dubai!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “I had the pleasure of hosting the evening as the emcee. This was also one of the commitments that meant I couldn't fly down to Karachi for #JBHSSL. Some promises are meant to be kept! And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. ❤️ Can happen only in Dubai!” {{/usCountry}}

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About the Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo row

After the show's trailer release, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not be released or streamed on Netflix India. The letter referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which asked streaming platforms in India to stop streaming Pakistani content.

“We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the film workers’ body wrote. It added that “Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.”

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About the shows

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu romantic novel of the same name. The show stars Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan, among others. Created and directed by Momina Duraid, it is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4.

Meanwhile, two private screenings of a Pakistani serial named Dar-e-Nijaat were cancelled in Bengaluru as organisers withdrew their plans after online backlash over the move.