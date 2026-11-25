Following the trailer release of Pakistan's first Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, calls to ban the show in India have intensified. Before that, another drama Dar-e-Nijaat picked up popularity in India even though their shows and singers have been banned in the country. Amid the multiple controversies, a video of Punjabi rapper Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam dancing together at a wedding in Dubai has circulated on social media.
Atif and Honey dance the night away at Dubai wedding
Sadiq Saleem, who hosted the wedding, shared a photo and a video of the singers dancing to songs by Pakistani singer-songwriter Abrar-ul-Haq. The video shows Honey and Atif cheering for the bride and groom as they groove together. Sadiq also shared a photo of the two singers posing together.
He wrote, “Atif and Honey dancing the night away at a friend’s wedding! And what a lovely sight it was to see them dancing to Abrar-ul-Haq's songs too. Honey walked in looking every inch like an icon that he is. Full of love and warmth and style on point. And then came Atif. Calm, composed and unassuming as ever. He kept his promise and showed up straight from rehearsals for his concert.”
Deep Dive
Why did AICWA ask Netflix to block Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India?
Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo available on Netflix India?
Why were Dar-e-Nijaat screenings cancelled in Bengaluru?
He added, “I had the pleasure of hosting the evening as the emcee. This was also one of the commitments that meant I couldn't fly down to Karachi for #JBHSSL. Some promises are meant to be kept! And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. ❤️ Can happen only in Dubai!”{{/usCountry}}
He added, “I had the pleasure of hosting the evening as the emcee. This was also one of the commitments that meant I couldn't fly down to Karachi for #JBHSSL. Some promises are meant to be kept! And while a complaint is being filed to stop a Pakistani Netflix series from airing, here we are celebrating music, friendship and good times. ❤️ Can happen only in Dubai!”{{/usCountry}}
About the Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo row
After the show's trailer release, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not be released or streamed on Netflix India. The letter referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which asked streaming platforms in India to stop streaming Pakistani content.
“We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the film workers’ body wrote. It added that “Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.”
About the shows
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu romantic novel of the same name. The show stars Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan, among others. Created and directed by Momina Duraid, it is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4.
Meanwhile, two private screenings of a Pakistani serial named Dar-e-Nijaat were cancelled in Bengaluru as organisers withdrew their plans after online backlash over the move.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.