Honey Singh rushes to Jalandhar after nephew Vidit Auluck's death in road accident, breaks down hugging grieving father

The video shows Honey stepping out of his car and rushing towards Vidit's father, Dinesh Auluck. The singer hugged him and broke down in tears. Dinesh then took him inside the house. Honey also took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of himself playing with his nephews. He captioned it, "Rip Puttar (son)," and tagged Vidit Auluck.

Rapper and singer Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew, Vidit Auluck, who lost his life in a road accident in Jalandhar on November 1. The singer travelled to the city to be with his family, and a video of his emotional arrival at Vidit's residence has now surfaced online.

Vidit was the son of Dinesh Auluck, who owns the popular Punjabi music label Speed Records. The accident also claimed the life of Vidit's friend, Aarav Talwar, who was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets. Confirming the news, Honey took to Instagram and wrote, "its dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr."

About the accident The accident occurred on a flyover near the Police Lines area in Jalandhar, Punjab. As reported by Mid-Day, the Volkswagen carrying Vidit and Aarav Talwar was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it collided with a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on the flyover. The impact was fatal for both friends, who died at the scene. Three other people were also travelling in the car. They survived the accident and reportedly returned home afterwards.

The police received information about the incident at around 3 am and arrived at the scene soon afterwards. Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary confirmed the accident. Reports suggest that sanitation workers had parked the tractor-trolley on the flyover while carrying out cleaning work and collecting garbage when the Volkswagen crashed into it. An investigation was launched to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. However, reports state that the families chose not to pursue the matter legally.