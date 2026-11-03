Honey Singh rushes to Jalandhar after nephew Vidit Auluck's death in road accident, breaks down hugging grieving father
Rapper Honey Singh travelled to Jalandhar after his nephew Vidit Auluck and Vidit’s friend Aarav Talwar died in a car crash on November 1.
Rapper and singer Honey Singh is mourning the death of his nephew, Vidit Auluck, who lost his life in a road accident in Jalandhar on November 1. The singer travelled to the city to be with his family, and a video of his emotional arrival at Vidit's residence has now surfaced online.
Honey Singh rushes to Jalandhar
The video shows Honey stepping out of his car and rushing towards Vidit's father, Dinesh Auluck. The singer hugged him and broke down in tears. Dinesh then took him inside the house. Honey also took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of himself playing with his nephews. He captioned it, "Rip Puttar (son)," and tagged Vidit Auluck.
Vidit was the son of Dinesh Auluck, who owns the popular Punjabi music label Speed Records. The accident also claimed the life of Vidit's friend, Aarav Talwar, who was the son of the owner of Pappy Sweets. Confirming the news, Honey took to Instagram and wrote, "its dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr."
About the accident
The accident occurred on a flyover near the Police Lines area in Jalandhar, Punjab. As reported by Mid-Day, the Volkswagen carrying Vidit and Aarav Talwar was travelling from BMC Chowk towards BSF Chowk when it collided with a Municipal Corporation tractor-trolley parked on the flyover. The impact was fatal for both friends, who died at the scene. Three other people were also travelling in the car. They survived the accident and reportedly returned home afterwards.
The police received information about the incident at around 3 am and arrived at the scene soon afterwards. Baradari police station SHO Sahil Chaudhary confirmed the accident. Reports suggest that sanitation workers had parked the tractor-trolley on the flyover while carrying out cleaning work and collecting garbage when the Volkswagen crashed into it. An investigation was launched to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. However, reports state that the families chose not to pursue the matter legally.
About Honey Singh's recent work
Honey recently released his new track, So Swaezy. Sung by Honey and Hommie Dilliwaala, the song was written by Hommie. Released on October 23, it has crossed 3.9 crore views on YouTube so far. In a recent video, the singer promised fans that he would be releasing party songs back to back and asked them to be ready for them. He also revealed that he is shooting his next party song in London.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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