Honey Singh threatens to file defamation case after kidnap, assault allegations: 'An attempt to tarnish my image'

After the owner of an event company filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against Yo Yo Honey Singh and others for keeping him captive and assaulting him, the rapper has responded. On Thursday, Honey Singh took to Instagram to react to the 'false and baseless' allegations against him. He also warned that his legal team is planning to file a defamation case against the person accusing him of kidnap and assault. Also read: Honey Singh booked for kidnapping, assaulting event organiser

Honey Singh

A police complaint has been lodged against Honey Singh for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser in Mumbai, officials had said on Thursday. According to Mumbai Police, a person named Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station. A probe into the matter is underway, the police added.

This is what Honey Singh posted after he accused of kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser.

“The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants,”Honey Singh wrote in his statement shared via an Instagram post. In his caption, he wrote, "You just keep rocking bro (lion emoji), don’t worry about allegations."

According to the police complaint lodged on April 19, the complainant, Vivek Raman, had organised a programme for the singer at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on April 15. Due to errors in the money transaction, the event had to be cancelled.

The complainant in his complaint to BKC police alleged that the cancellation of the event miffed Honey Singh and his associates, who later abducted him, held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him. He had demanded that a case be registered against Honey Singh, and the singer and his associates be arrested, police had said.

WIth ANI inputs

