How Meiyang Chang’s acting career picked up momentum despite the pandemic

To say that the past one and a half years have been tough would be an understatement, something that singer-actor Meiyang Chang also agrees with. After all it has been that long since he stepped foot on a stage for live gigs.

But Chang reveals that he found his silver lining even in these dark times.

“I would say that kind of 99 percent of it has been great. I have nothing to complain about. I am one of those fortunate ones, who have had their things in place. There was a bad time for the entertainment industry, live gigs have not taken off still totally and usme bhi so many SOPs. Thankfully shoots are happening, so work has been fantastic. I haven’t gone on stage for a while since it started but I have been shooting non-stop,” he shares.

The Badmash Company (2010) actor says that this year has been particularly good for him as he is getting some really good roles.

“I am already half way through half of them, some are still left to be completed, some are yet to be shot by the end of the year. That way it has been fantastic,” he adds.

The 39-year-old also attributes the OTT for all the interesting work coming his way. The actor, who has done web projects such as Untag, Bombers and this year’s 1962 - The War in the Hills, says, “I keep saying God Bless OTT at least now. This is not my first tryst with OTT. I did my first web series four years ago. I won’t say it was the best show ever but it was a different dimension. It was my first fiction thing ever as a lead. Even thought that wasn’t the work I am most proud of in term of execution, but I would still say that I am glad I took the path early on.”

