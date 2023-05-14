How Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha met, fell in love

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday night at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The two never publicly spoke about their relationship. Reportedly, they knew each other for several years. In the last few weeks leading up to the recent engagement, the couple was spotted together on several occasions. (Also Read | Dim sum to desserts: Check out the food menu of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha knew each other for several years before they got engaged on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai in March this year. Days later, they were seen together at an airport. They were clicked earlier this month while watching an IPL match in Mohali. A few days ahead of the engagement, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Delhi airport. Raghav and Parineeti were also photographed together recently while out on a dinner date night in Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra was spotted with Raghav Chadha in Mumbai recently

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied in London. They have been friends for a long time. As per a 2014 Vogue report, Parineeti has a triple Honours degree in business, finance and economics from the Manchester Business School. The duo met while she was studying in London. As per a recent India Today report, Raghav Chadha studied at the London School of Economics (LSE), after which he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London before returning to India.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra post a dinner date in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a recent Woman's Era report, Parineeti and Raghav's love story began on the sets of Chamkila last year. While she was shooting in Punjab, Raghav visited her as a friend. As per the report, they later began dating.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged officially on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. Apart from them, actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi. After the ceremony, the couple greeted the paparazzi outside the Kapurthala house. They also shared several pictures and posted a note on Instagram.

Fans will see Parineeti with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON