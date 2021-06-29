Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / How Sholay director Ramesh Sippy cast Amjad Khan in the role of Gabbar Singh
bollywood

How Sholay director Ramesh Sippy cast Amjad Khan in the role of Gabbar Singh

Director Ramesh Sippy had seen Amjad Khan in a theatre play when he was casting for the role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay. The actor's face and personality fitted well with the way the character had been imagined.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh in Sholay.

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay is considered a cult classic in Hindi cinema. Each of its principle characters is remembered even today, 46 years after its release. Veeru, Jay, Basanti and Thakur are household names. Gabbar Singh, played by Amjad Khan, remains one of the most popular villains in Hindi cinema history.

But did you know how the selection of Ajmad Khan actually happened? Ramesh Sippy had seen Amjad perform on stage. His personality and voice fitted the role well, Ramesh had thought.

Talking to PTI in 2020, Ramesh had revealed how he got down to casting Amjad for the role. “I remember seeing a play of him (Khan), in which my sister was there, he was very impressive on stage. His face, built, personality, voice everything felt right. We told him to grow beard, got him in the costume, took pictures and he just felt right as a rough-and-tough guy,” he said, revealing that Amjad prepared for the part by reading Abhishapth Chambal, a book on Chambal dacoits.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, who wrote the film, also helped Ramesh in putting the cast together. Various reports suggest that Danny Denzongpa was the first choice of the writer duo. Reportedly, he couldn't do it owing to date issues.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to film intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba

According to the book Sholay, The Making of a Classic, by Anupama Chopra, it was Salim Khan who recommended Amjad's name to Ramesh. Rediff.com, carried an excerpt from the book, which read:

A few days after Danny left, Salim bumped into Amjad. Salim knew Amjad's father, and had been visiting their home since Amjad was a little boy. A polite conversation ensued in which Salim asked Amjad about work. There wasn't much, just bit roles and theatre.

Salim had heard about Amjad's skills as an actor, and physically he seemed to fit the role. 'I can't promise you anything,' he told Amjad, 'but there is a role in a big film. I'll take you to the director. Agar aap ko yeh role mil jaaye, aap ki koshish se ya aapki kismat se (If you get this role, whether by luck or effort), I tell you, it is the finest role in this film.' Amjad seemed to fit the part, but he was unknown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sholay amjad khan danny denzongpa

Related Stories

web series

The Family Man actor Darshan Kumaar says some fans are abusing him, think he's Pakistani like his character

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:52 PM IST
bollywood

Step inside Alia Bhatt's cosy white-walled bedroom with a beautiful picture window

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP