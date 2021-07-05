How the pandemic made shoot from home a reality

The sporadic shoots in the past year and a half have hampered work for sure but there were many actors who made sure that their work continued despite being in lockdown situation. Not just acting, they even took care of set design, camera work and directions as well. We talk to some actors who shot full fledged projects from home, from films, series to short films.

Sumeet Vyas

It was not that I completely let the year go without doing something productive. I shot the entire TV show Wakaalat From Home last year. We rehearsed, it shot it, did the post production, everything from home on video apps. We were shooting, doing camera, lighting and it was a good experience. It was quite incredible to do something at home from start to finish.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

I had shot for The Gone Game from home in 2020. I am just happy that even in these times when we were at the peak of the lockdown, I was able to shoot a series from home. Some form of the other work kept on happening. As an artiste, it has been interesting to find creative ways and come together and collaborate in this new situation. Even with the restriction, it was a special situation.

Amol Parashar

I would say that it was a call that was taken keeping the times in mind. I did shoot A Viral Wedding. It has been a fulfilling and innovative process to be able to act and create something even amid the lockdown. While creators like us are looking for interesting things to do in the lockdown, the audiences are looking for interesting things to consume. So, it’s a win-win for all.

Anup Soni

I did a short film called The Relationship Manager and it was shot from home. I feel that we all as creative people had to make changes in the way we thought about our job, our profession amid the pandemic and that made us realize that we need to adapt to these new changing times.

Barkha Sengupta

I did a film Choices which was shot under lockdown remotely. Other than acting in it, we also did the camera work, the art direction, and also direction. It was a learning experience to explore this new form of entertainment. But I guess we will have adjust to the changing times and that is exactly what we did.