Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands as they celebrate Diwali with his family. See pics

Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad, and his family. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a post with the entire clan on Monday. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to girlfriend Saba Azad's recent ramp performance amid negative reactions)

Hrithik Roshan's Diwali post

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad in the new picture from Diwali.

In the first picture, Hrithik Roshan was seen sitting with Saba Azad, with his entire family accompanying him. Both Hrithik and Saba held hands for the click. Hrithik looked suave in an all-white look- a black kurta and trousers set, paired with black boots. Meanwhile, Saba looked pretty in a green and red lehenga set, which she styled with minimal jewelery. Hrithik's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan were also seen standing behind them. In the second picture, Hrithik and Saba smiled for another family picture at a different spot in the house.

Hrithik posted the pictures with a simple caption that read, "Happy Diwali beautiful people (red heart emoticon)"

Last week, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad celebrated his cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday. The two were seen dressed as American author Scott Fitzgerald and his wife, painter and author Zelda Fitzgerald. While he wore a white shirt, striped grey pants, and a black belt and hat, Saba chose a shimmery silver dress with a necklace, headband, and bangles. She holds a fur scarf and a cigarette holder to complete the look.

More details

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik was last seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. He will be next seen in Sidharth Anand's action thriller Fighter, which is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2.

Saba was last seen in the web show Who's Your Gynac, for which she garnered positive reactions. She plays Dr Vidhushi Kothari, a fresher OB-GYN (obstetrician and gynaecologist) who balances her time between her professional and personal lives.

