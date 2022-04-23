Hrithik Roshan channels Vedha in new pic, fans can't stop gushing over his salt and pepper look

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently revealed his look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on social media. On Saturday, he shared another snap and said he is chanelling his character Vedha. Vikram Vedha also stars Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and . Also Read: Cop Saif Ali Khan means business in Vikram Vedha first look, Hrithik Roshan says ‘finest actor I’ve admired for years’

Sharing his picture, Hrithik wrote, “Calm over chaos #channelingvedha.” In the photo, Hrithik is seen wearing a white shirt, as he poses for the camera looking at the mirror.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. One fan commented, “This man slays no matter the age.” While one wrote, “70% people will watch the film only and only for him,” another one said, “Oh Greek God.” Many people dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Many fans appreciated the actor's salt and pepper look in the comments as well. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan gifts fans Vikram Vedha look on birthday, turns blood-soaked gangster; fans compliment his ‘swag’

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller revolving around a police officer’s mission to track down and kill a notorious gangster. The cop’s perception of good and evil is changed after the gangster voluntarily surrenders and tells him three stories.

In the film, Hrithik will essay the role of Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as as police officer, Vikram. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original Vikram Vedha, will helm the remake as well. They said in a statement, “We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif – two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 30, 2022.

