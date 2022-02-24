Cop Saif Ali Khan means business in Vikram Vedha first look, Hrithik Roshan says ‘finest actor I’ve admired for years’

Saif Ali Khan's first look from his upcoming action thriller film Vikram Vedha has been released. The actor, who is playing a policeman in the film, garnered compliments from fans for his tough and rugged look in a jeans, t-shirt and sunglasses.

Hrithik Roshan, who had surprised fans a few weeks ago with his first look as Vedha, shared Saif's new look on his social media accounts. Hrithik is playing the gangster Vedha in Vikram Vedha, a Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, while Saif will be seen as the police officer Vikram.

Hrithik praised Saif as "one of the finest actors" as he released the new look on Thursday and said that he is eager to start the filming. He wrote, "working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!"

Fans have been heaping praises on Saif's new look on social media. "Solid" one wrote, while another exclaimed, "Damn." A Twitter user commented, "So excited to see you both on screen, two of the COOLEST (in terms of the nature of the roles you both did before too) actors whom I grew up watching, together? Well, h**l yeah!"

Saif had previously opened up about working on the movie with Hrithik Roshan, which will mark the first time they will be seen together in almost two decades. They were last seen together in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

“We have read it a few times and it’s going to be a very challenging film. Hrithik is a guy, who I think is a phenomenal actor, looker and dancer. He is a general force of cinema, so I have to get up early and pull up my socks,” he told Pinkvilla, while joking that he wouldn't have accepted the film if he was asked to dance with Hrithik.

Vikram Vedha, which will also star Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles, is set to be theatrically released on September 30 this year.

