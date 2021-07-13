Hrithik Roshan converts his home into dance floor in new video, Tiger Shroff calls him 'untouchable'

Hrithik Roshan has announced that Tuesdays are his days to dance. The actor, who is known for his impressive dancing skills, took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen grooving at home.

In the black-and-white video, Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a pair of pants and a T-shirt along with a pair of shoes. Though the actor's face wasn't clearly visible due to the filter he used, he seemed to be enjoying his dance session as he moved from one corner of the frame to another.

Hrithik was also seen channelling Michael Jackson, as he moonwalked through his room. The actor shared the video with the caption, "On tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason."

His War co-star Tiger Shroff, who also calls Hrithik his idol, took to the comments section and wrote, "Looking light af! untouchable." YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, commented, "I dance for no reason everyday! Pick me." Director Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji. Several fans, too, shared their thoughts in the comments section. "When Hrithik Roshan dances, the whole world stops and stares," a fan said. "I am one of those people please be around me," said another fan. "God of Dancing for a reason," added another. Many others also called the performance 'amazing'.

Hrithik's new dance video comes a day after he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Super 30, marking two years of its release. In the video, the actor was seen singing the hit song Jadoo from the film Koi Mil Gaya. He also gave the song a Bihari twist.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent in an unseen BTS video of Super 30, watch

Hrithik will be seen next in the action flick, Fighter, which will reunite him with his War director, Siddharth Anand. He will be paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. He also has Krrish 4 in the making.