Hrithik Roshan dances to Senorita with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding, fans call it ‘wholesome’. Watch

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot on Saturday in Khandala. A video of actor Hrithik Roshan, who was one of the guests at the wedding has now surfaced online, in it, he is seen dancing with Farhan.

On Sunday, a fan account shared a video of Farhan and Hrithik, dancing to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara track Senorita. Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “Imran & Arjun recreating ZNMD’s Senorita dance at Farhan Akhtar’s wedding is so..”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released in 2011, in the film, Farhan and Hrithik played the role of old friends named Imran and Arjun. One fan commented on the video, “So wholesome.” Another one said, “Friendship goals.” While one wrote, “Arjun and Imran always”

In another video, which was posted by a fan account on Saturday, Farhan was seen dancing with his wife Shibani to the song Dil Chahta Hai. Hrithik was also spotted grooving to the song, at one point, he hugged filmmaker Farah Khan, who was also a part of the wedding.

The wedding took place at Farhan's dad Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi's Khandala home Sukoon on Saturday. It was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Shibani's sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and her best friend Rhea Chakraborty were also a part of the wedding.

The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

On Thursday, Farhan and Shibani celebrated their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. The venue for the event was Farhan's Mumbai home and the guest list included Shabana Azmi, Anusha, Rhea, and Amrita Arora, among others.

