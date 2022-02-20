Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie calls Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding ‘surreal’: 'Simplicity was key ingredient'

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday in Khandala. Actor Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pinkie shared a selfie of herself, dressed in an orange and ivory suit. Describing the wedding, she wrote, “It was too special, total bliss to have witnessed a marriage ceremony that was surreal, simplicity was the key ingredient. God bless Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar congratulations.”

The wedding took place at Farhan's dad Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi's Khandala home Sukoon on Saturday. It was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Shibani's sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and her best friend Rhea Chakraborty were also a part of the wedding.

On Saturday, a fan account shared a video from the wedding on Instagram. In the video, Farhan was seen dancing with his wife Shibani to the song Dil Chahta Hai. Hrithik was also spotted grooving to the song, at one point, he hugs filmmaker Farah Khan, who was also a part of the wedding.

For the wedding, Farhan wore a black tuxedo with a black bow tie and matching sunglasses. While Shibani went for a red-and-pink fitted gown with a red veil.

The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Javed. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed revealed, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple, who got divorced in 2017, has two daughters together, Shakya and Akira. Farhan started dating Shibani in 2018.

