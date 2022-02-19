Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding live updates: Actors to tie the knot in Khandala, Rhea, Anusha arrive
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend, actor-singer Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married on Saturday. The couple is tying the knot in Khandala at his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's home, Sukoon.
Expected as guests at the wedding are Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, actor
Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar and others.
Check out all the live updates from the wedding here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 19, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Anusha Dandekar interacts with paparazzi
-
Feb 19, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Shibani shares pic of her wedding shoes
Shibani took to Instagram to share a picture of her bright red heels. She wrote, “Let's do this” with the picture.
-
Feb 19, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Anusha and Rhea arrive for the wedding
Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the venue decked up in lehengas.
Farhan-Shibani wedding live updates: Actors all set to tie the knot in Khandala
I’m a hardcore Dilli ki ladki: Soundarya Sharma
Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas praise each other after first shoot together
Ashneer says he wanted to know the names of Sharks before signing on the show
Anushka praises Delhi man who was called ‘mad’ for rescuing a pup
- Anushka Sharma shared a video of a man ridiculed by his neighbours for showing love to a puppy. Check out what she posted for him.
Ranveer chills will MGK after a ‘rockstar’ entry during NBA All Star Game. Watch
Kangana says she isn't against nepotism after joining Ekta for Lock Upp
Kirron Kher turns Basanti as she joins Dharmendra to recreate Sholay scene
Seema Pahwa: ‘I regret casting directors don’t want to experiment’
- Seema Pahwa recently featured in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do. She is now gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia talks to Ranbir about their ‘new home’, predicts fights between them. Watch
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came together for a new advertisement. The two have been in a relationship for many years.
Siddhant on comments that he, Deepika should have asked Ranveer for permission
- Siddhant Chaturvedi said that he and Deepika Padukone are professionals and were simply doing their job, when asked about comments that they should have asked Ranveer Singh for permission before doing intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan.
Bhumi says pay cuts were expected of actresses due to Covid but not male stars
- Bhumi Pednekar said that while actresses were expected to slash their fee as a fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the same request was not made to male stars.
Nidhhi Agerwal prefers movies in theatres than on OTT platforms
Sonakshi Sinha: People have never questioned my abilities as an actor
Shweta Nanda poses with her ‘mamacitas’ Jaya Bachchan, Tina Ambani at a wedding
- Shweta Nanda shared a picture with her ‘mamacitas’ Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani. They were posing at the mehendi ceremony of Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah.