Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding live updates: Actors to tie the knot in Khandala, Rhea, Anusha arrive

Live

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding live updates: The long-time couple is all set to get married at his parents' house in Khandala.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 12:05 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend, actor-singer Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married on Saturday. The couple is tying the knot in Khandala at his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's home, Sukoon.

Expected as guests at the wedding are Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, actor 

Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar and others.

Check out all the live updates from the wedding here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 19, 2022 12:04 PM IST

    Anusha Dandekar interacts with paparazzi

    Anusha Dandekar arrives for the wedding.
    Anusha Dandekar arrives for the wedding.
  • Feb 19, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    Shibani shares pic of her wedding shoes

    Picture shared by Shibani.
    Picture shared by Shibani.

    Shibani took to Instagram to share a picture of her bright red heels. She wrote, “Let's do this” with the picture.

  • Feb 19, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    Anusha and Rhea arrive for the wedding

    Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the venue decked up in lehengas. 

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding live updates: The long-time couple is all set to get married at his parents' house in Khandala.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 12:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
