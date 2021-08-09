Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hrithik Roshan-Farah Khan recreate Ek Pal Ka Jeena's hook step, Katrina Kaif sums up everyone's reaction
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan-Farah Khan recreate Ek Pal Ka Jeena's hook step, Katrina Kaif sums up everyone's reaction

Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan brought back memories of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as they grooved to Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan dance on Ek Pal Ka Jeena.

Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan left fans feeling nostalgic after they performed the hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena, from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, in a new video. The actor and the choreographer-turned-director matched steps while the 21-year-old song played in the background.

Sharing the video, Farah Khan said, "This Step !!! 21 years still going strong! Just like @hrithikroshan." The video received numerous reactions, including one from Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang co-star Katrina Kaif. She simply commented, "Mummmyyyyyyyyyyyy", with a red heart emoji.

Kartik Aaryan called the performance 'legendary' while Neha Kakkar found it 'cute'. Sanjay Kapoor added, "Superb (raised hands emoji) whose the girl with Hrithik (laughing emoji)."

Fans, too, showered the duo with love. "The OG dance step of this generation," one of the comments read. "All time cool hai...the ultimate step..." another fan added. One fan also confessed that the video made them feel old. "This made me feel really old!" their comment read.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai marked Hrithik Roshan's acting debut in the film industry. Directed by his father, director Rakesh Roshan, the film featured Hrithik opposite Amisha Patel, who also made her debut with it.

Hrithik has starred in numerous blockbusters over the past 21 years. A few of his biggest hits include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jodha Akbhar, Dhoom 2, the Krrish franchise, Agneepath, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and War.

Also read: Karan Johar recalls signing all K3G stars within 24 hours: Shah Rukh Khan didn't read script, Kajol cried

Over the weekend, Hrithik also celebrated 18 years of Koi Mil Gaya. Also directed by Rakesh, the film paved the way for the Krrish franchise. Sharing stills from the film featuring the alien Jadoo, Hrithik said, "To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars and made him believe in miracles. Jaadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life . 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes , I wonder how he would look like today!"

