Hrithik Roshan finally watches girlfriend Saba Azad's Rocket Boys, calls her 'one of the finest actors' he's ever seen

On Friday, actor Hrithik Roshan praised the period drama series, Rocket Boys and its cast. Sharing snippets from the film on an Instagram Story, Hrithik lauded the film's director Abhay Pannu and actors Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra. In the note, Hrithik also mentioned his girlfriend actor Saba Azad, and said she is one of the finest actors, he has ever seen. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport fans ask, 'so this is official'. Watch

In his first Instagram Story, Hrithik shared a poster of The Rocket Boys and wrote “Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us”.

Htithik Roshan praises The Rocket Boys.

In the next story he praised his girlfriend Saba and other cast members of the film. He wrote, “@pannuabhay you are shockingly brilliant as a director, writer and leader. @jimsarbhforreal -what a powerhouse performer you are! @ishwaksingh -unaffected, real and so honest my friend. @sabazad - you are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me. @reginaacassandraa - brilliant! Every single cast n crew member deserves an ovation." Hrithik also wrote, “Where is season 2?”

Hrithik Roshan on Rocket Boys.

Directed by Abhay Pannu and created by Nikkhil Advani, Rocket Boys premiered on SonyLiv on February 4 and is currently streaming.

Earlier this month, Hrithik and Saba were spotted walking hand in hand outside Mumbai airport. The rumours about the couple dating each other started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get together. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan, and Hridhaan, among others.

Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The movie, a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, is slated to arrive in cinemas on September 30, 2022.

