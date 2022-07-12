Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad feast on burgers after 'touchdown' in London. See their new pic

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad have reached their next holiday destination, London. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba posted a photo as the couple feasted on burgers. She however didn't share a picture of themselves. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad go on scenic drive in Europe)

In the photo, Hrithik and Saba's hands are only visible as they held burgers. The duo sat at a table at an open-air restaurant. A bowl of fries was also seen on the table. A few people were also seen nearby having their meal. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "Ogres touchdown London!! Let the feasting commence!!" She geo-tagged the location as Pattty&Bun, a burger restaurant.

Saba and Hrithik recently travelled to Paris for a vacation. She has been sharing posts on Instagram giving a glimpse inside their holiday. Recently, Saba posted a video as the couple opted for a road trip. In the video, she panned her camera to show fans that Hrithik was driving. As the video focussed on his hands, he was also seen taking off his hat.

Saba also gave a view of the greenery around them. She captioned the post "c’est comme ça!!" which loosely translates to ‘that is just the way it is’. She also added dZihan & Kamien's Stiff Jazz as the background music.

Before that, Saba shared a photo of herself gazing into the distance while sitting at a coffee shop. In the caption, she gave photo credits to Hrithik. "Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan," she wrote. She geo-tagged the location as Paris.

Hrithik and Saba were spotted together on a dinner date in February this year. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. They also appeared together at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Saba is an actor as well as a singer. She has been part of many films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Shaandaar and Karwaan. She was also seen in Rocket Boys.

Hrithik is currently waiting for the release of Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It is slated to release on September 30. Apart from this, he will also be seen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand's Fighter.

