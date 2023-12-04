Hrithik Roshan introduces his Fighter character Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. See pic

The introductory poster Hrithik Roshan from his highly anticipated release Fighter is here! On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of his character in Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik alongside Deepika Padukone. (Also read: Fighter motion poster: Deepika Padukone's ‘fierce’ look revealed; Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor's ‘dashing avatars’ wow)

Hrithik's look from Fighter

Hrithik Roshan stars as Patty in Fighter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the introductory look, Hrithik looked fierce and handsome in uniform. Describing his character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, he jotted down the caption: "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever (India flag emoticon)."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Fan reactions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, Hrithik's Lakshya director and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar commented, “Looking sharp!” His Mohenjo Daro co-star Pooja Hegde wrote, “I mean… HOW so fine?!!!!” Meanwhile, girlfriend Saba Azad commented, “Go patty!!! (fire emoticons)”

Several fans also commented on Hrithik's first look from the film. A fan wrote, “Age doesn't matter for this guy just like a fine wine.” Another said, “Goat Hrithik Roshan is back!” “This looks fantastic. Expecting a blockbuster next year!" wrote another fan.

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie. Sharing the motion poster featuring himself, Deepika Padukone as well as Anil Kapoor in the film, Hrithik wrote on Twitter or X, “Spirit of Fighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.” The film reunites Hrithik Roshan with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang! and War. It is the third project for Deepika Padukone and the director following Bachna Ae Haseeno and this year's blockbuster Pathaan.

More details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik has worked on his body to fit into his character in the film. The actor has been sharing videos and pictures of his journey on Instagram. Earlier this year, the actor shared a video from one of his gym sessions and wrote, “My friend and trainer Kris Gethin journeys back to his home in the US tomorrow. With still 10 weeks more to go for the completion of our 2nd phase, and 6 months of intense hard work already behind us, I could not have been more satisfied, more charged, more driven and more at peace with the process than I am right now at this very moment. And that process by the way has very little to do with muscle and more to do with the heart and mind…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film was announced in January 2021. Fighter was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2022. However, the pre-production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fighter is now slated to release on the eve of Republic Day, on January 25, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.