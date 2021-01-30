Hrithik Roshan is amazed as Sussanne Khan works on an interior design project. Watch

Interior designer Sussanne Khan posted clips of her work as part of what she calls The Charcoal Project. Among those who were impressed by her work was her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan.

Sharing the clips, she wrote: "When the Gladiators Work is more like Play. the dream team @thevarisangroup @chelini1898 @chelinifirenze @saviofirmino..Global launch very soon." The clip showed Sussanne standing on top of what appeared to be a scaffolding platform and was seen intricately wrapping a necklace of gold balls around an equally rich golden chandelier.

A number of industry friends reacted to the clips. While Hrithik wrote "amazing", Bipasha Basu wrote "wow". Ekta Kapoor also said "fantastic". Sussanne's good friend Sonali Bendre dropped a number of clapping hands emojis.

Pragya Kapoor, wife of director Abhishek Kapoor, wrote "like a master" in the comments box.

Only on Friday, Sussanne had posted another picture of herself, standing next to, what appeared to be one of her creations. She wrote: "The eagles are landing. 3 days to go.. we launch @thecharcoalproject Our online store. Come fly with us. #SussanneKhan #thecharcoalproject #eagleman #gladiators #winged" It showed a figure - a cross between a muscular human being and an eagle - placed next to where she stood. As per the caption, it appears, Sussanne is all set to launch her online store.

That picture, too, had attracted a number of responses; Hrithik had written "super pic" while Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha wrote "can’t wait!!"

On January 21, she gave a glimpse into her work by sharing a collage of pictures of the various facets of her interior decor work and wrote: "On the 21st day of the 21 st year in the 21 st century.. we continue to dare to dream, more impossible dreams with grit, grace, perseverance and belief. Keep at it. The Charcoal Project. January 2021. #sussannekhan #thecharcoalproject #mygladiatorsshinebright." It showed decorative items such as table lights and other articles.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla upset with Rakhi’s antics, tells Salman Khan ‘if this is entertainment, I want to go'

Sussanne and Hrithik married in 2000 but decided to go their separate ways in 2014. Together, they have two boys - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Both maintain a cordial relationship and often support each other's work. Sussanne had moved in with Hrithik at the start of the coronavirus lockdown in order to care for the boys together..

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON