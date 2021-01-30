IND USA
Hrithik Roshan is all praise about Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger.
Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao's performance in The White Tiger: 'Take a bow'

Priyanka Chopra has thanked Hrithik Roshan who praised her film The White Tiger and her performance in it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra's latest release, The White Tiger, has been winning praise from across the world, and now her Agneepath co-star Hrithik Roshan has review of the Ramin Bahrani film.

Hrithik took to Twitter to share his views on the film. He tweeted, "Friday done right with The White Tiger! Brilliant performances by my friends @priyankachopra, @rajkummarrao. Take a bow, you two! @_GouravAdarsh you have been a discovery, what a promising start to the year. Congratulations Rahim Bahrani & team for putting up a good show!"


An elated Priyanka thanked Hrithik for the feedback. She replied to him on Twitter, "Thank you so much dost ! so glad u liked!! Wohoooo! Let’s goooo! #TheWhiteTiger."

Priyanka has not just impressed her Bollywood colleagues but those from Hollywood as well. Earlier, Kerry Washington wrote about the film on Twitter, "WHITE. TIGER. WHITE. TIGER. WHITE. TIGER. WHITE F*%#€¥# TIGER. Must see. Thank you and God bless you #AdarshGourav @priyankachopra."


Sharing her reaction to the film, Cardi B said, "White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it ." When Priyanka thanked her for the same, the singer further added, "Yes ,You was so sweet and adorable Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes You was amazing ."


Her husband Nick Jonas and his other family members had also appreciated her performance in the film. Asking his fans to watch the film, he had tweeted, "The White Tiger is out now on @netflix!!! So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team."

The White Tiger revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by Adarsh who uses his wit to escape from poverty. It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani and has been co-produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

