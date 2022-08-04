Hrithik Roshan is fan of Deepak Dobriyal's performance in Good Luck Jerry: 'What an amazing actor'

On Thursday, actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and gave a shoutout to Janhvi Kapoor for her latest film Good Luck Jerry. He wrote a short review of the film with a special mention to actor Deepak Dobriyal who shined in a supporting role. Hrithik called him amazing. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor: Nayanthara said she's 'proud' of me for doing Good Luck Jerry)

“Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal- what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect,” Hrithik Roshan tweeted. Deepak replied, “Hrithik Bhai (brother) made my Decade.”

Hrithik Roshan's tweet.

Good Luck Jerry is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor as Jerry is seen peddling drugs for money to treat her mother suffering from cancer. Directed by Siddharth Sen Gupta, the film also stars Mita Vashisht, Sushant Singh, Neeraj Sood and Deepak Dobriyal among others.

Talking about the film, Janhvi recently said that Nayanthara, who featured in the original black comedy crime, has praised her in the movie. She said that Nayanthara told her she is proud of her for choosing such kind of roles so early in her career. She added that she was excited to have just gotten a response from the actor.

Janhvi told Pinkvilla, "I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So I asked for her number and I messaged her and said 'thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.'"

Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Mili, backed by her father Boney Kapoor, and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. Hrithik, on the other hand, will be next seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of Vikram Vedha.

