Hrithik Roshan joins ex-wife Sussanne Khan in wishing her boyfriend Arslan Goni on birthday

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan share a great rapport even 10 years after their divorce. The two not only co-parent sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, but also are on good terms with each other's families. Not only that, they even share a friendly equation with each other's current partners. (Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad attend Mumbai wedding, smile for pics. Check out unseen photos) Hrithik Roshan joined Sussanne Khan in wishing Arslan Goni on his birthday.

Sussanne wishes Arslan

On her boyfriend Arslan Goni's birthday on Thursday, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel filled with romantic moments with her partner. These included intimate stills of the two from vacations, parties, and other outings. She posted it with Mariah Carey's popular holiday song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Sussanne wrote in the caption, “All I ever want for Life… is You (red heart emojis). Happyyyyyyyy Happpiestttt birthday my Jaaaaan my Love you have made me the happiest woman on this planet.. every single day.. I wish and know that you have the Bestestttt time and years of your Life starting now..to infinity and beyond I love you maddddddlyyyyy and more (red heart emojis) p.S we just started (celebration emojis).”

Hrithik joins in

Arslan thanked Sussanne by posting flying kiss and red heart emojis in the comment section. Several others commented on Sussanne's post to wish Arslan. These included Hrithik, who wrote, “Happy birthday my friend (red heart emoji)." Sussanne had also returned the favour in the past, when she wished Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad on her birthday. In fact, the four of them have been seen hanging out together on vacations.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2. Also starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the film is a part of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, which also consists of Pathaan, the Tiger franchise, and the upcoming women-led film Alpha.

2025 will mark a major milestone for Hrithik as he will complete 25 years since his Bollywood debut with father Rakesh Roshan's 2000 blockbuster romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Later that year, Hrithik tied the knot with Sussanne. The two split up in 2014.