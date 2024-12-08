Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad attend Mumbai wedding, smile for pics. Check out unseen photos

Several celebrities, including actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, attended a Mumbai wedding recently. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillai were also part of the event. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai dispels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan; attends party with him, clicks selfies. See pics) Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended an event.

Aishwarya, Abhishek pose for pics together

For the event, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan twinned in black outfits. She wore a suit, while Abhishek was seen in a bandhgala and trousers. Hrithik Roshan wore a black T-shirt under a blazer and pants. Saba Azad opted for a black outfit too. In a photo, Aishwarya shook hands with the groom as she congratulated the couple.

Jeetendra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan attend too

Jeetendra also wore a bandhgala and pants. Ekta Kapoor was seen in a pink suit. Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a white shirt under a blazer and trousers. Vidya Balan looked stunning in a green saree and matching blouse. Rajesh Roshan was also part of the festivities.

A part of the caption for a post read, "The reception was graced by the presence of Bollywood royalty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who added their signature glamour to the evening. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Hockey legend, Dhanraj Pillai also attended, blessing the couple with their warm presence. The Roshan family—Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan—added to the grandeur of the occasion."

About Abhishek, Aishwarya, Hrithik's films

Abhishek last starred in I Want to Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film released in theatres on November 22. Aishwarya was last in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. It is the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name.

Hrithik will be next seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. He was last seen in Fighter alongside Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Saba has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama Who's Your Gynac.