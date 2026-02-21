Hrithik Roshan pays heartfelt tribute to filmmaker MM Baig: ‘You were instrumental in shaping the actor in me’
Veteran filmmaker MM Baig was found dead at his home earlier this week. The news was broken by Hani Zaveri, his publicist.
Actor Hrithik Roshan is remembering the lessons that he learnt from filmmaker M M Baig. Known for his work in Hindi cinema and as the father of former child artist Baby Guddu, the filmmaker was found dead at his residence earlier this week. Hrithik took to his X account and shared how the filmmaker entered his life at a pivotal moment and helped him build confidence as an actor.
What Hrithik said
In the tweet, Hrithik said, “My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery ... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness , at the same time empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way . Back when I was only 18years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you.”
He concluded by saying, “Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family. (folded hands emoticon).”
About MM Baig's death
According to his publicist, Hanif Zaveri, Baig had been unwell for some time and was living alone. "He was unwell for quite some time. Since he hadn't come out of the house for 4 to 5 days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul smell coming from his house. "The police opened the door and found Baig sahab's dead body and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul," Hanif told PTI. The filmmaker was in his 70s.
About MM Baig's career
Baig began his career in the film industry as an assistant director, working with established names such as J Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan. During this period, he was associated with several mainstream films, including Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Karz Chukana Hai, Kala Bazaar, and Kishen Kanhaiya. Over the years, he earned a reputation for his technical knowledge and understanding of performance craft.
Meanwhile, Hrithik made his debut as a lead actor is the 2000 romantic thriller Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. It made him an overnight sensation. Hrithik then went on to deliver hits like Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006) and Krrish (2006). He was last seen in War 2, which underperformed at the box office.
