Hrithik Roshan poses in snow with girlfriend Saba Azad, sons Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan in Christmas pic from Europe

Hrithik Roshan celebrated Christmas with girlfriend Saba Azad and his son Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan in Europe. They were joined by Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, budding actor Pashmina Roshan, and other family members and friends on their Christmas holiday. On Monday, Hrithik shared a photo of himself, Saba, Hrehaan, Hredaan, and others posing in the snow. He wrote in his Instagram caption, "Merry Christmas beautiful people." As per reports, Hrithik and Saba are in Switzerland with his family. Also read: Hrithik Roshan seen with sons and girlfriend Saba Azad at airport, tells paparazzi 'main bhag raha hu' on getting late

In the photo, Hrithik, Pashmina, Hrehaan and Hredaan as well as actor-singer Saba Azad are seen smiling and posing in snow, while holding black umbrellas as they enjoyed their white Christmas in Switzerland. Hrithik's cousin Eshaan Roshan is also seen in the photo. After he shared the picture, fans flooded the comments section of Hrithik's Christmas post with red hearts and fire emojis. Many also wished the actor on Christmas, while others said the picture looked cute. A fan wrote, "Merry Christmas, handsome." One commented, "This photo looks so cute." Another one wrote, "Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family. Such a lovely picture. Lots of love."

Earlier, Saba and Hrithik were spotted with his sons at Mumbai airport as they left for Europe together. Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a dinner date in Mumbai earlier this year. Since then, Saba has been seen with Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers; the two had also walked in holding hands at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The two co-parent their sons after their divorce in 2014.

Hrithik was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will mark Hrithik's first outing with Deepika, and will hit cinemas in 2024. Saba will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She recently wrapped up the shoot for Rocket Boys season 2.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.