Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan reacts to ‘it’s all Photoshop’ comment on video of him showing his abs
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan reacts to ‘it’s all Photoshop’ comment on video of him showing his abs

Hrithik Roshan shared a video of himself flaunting his abs on Instagram. He reacted to a comment which credited his sculpted physique to Photoshop.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan displayed his abs in a video shared on Instagram.

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot for his fitness brand. His abs were on full display as he posed in an unzipped sleeveless hoodie and even bare-chested. “Come sun, rain or pain.. Keep going,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Comedian and actor Vir Das commented, “Awesome! I hate that I ate three biscuits right before watching this.” Replying to him, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “I’ll have them too if they’d make me as witty as you.” Actor Toranj Kayvon, who had a small role in Kesari, joked, “It’s all photoshop guys. He eats pizza.” To this, Hrithik replied, “@toranjkayvon haha only with health freaks like you!” Actor Tiger Shroff called him ‘baap’, while actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a fire emoji.

Fans also showered praise on Hrithik. “How are we supposed to survive this?” one asked, while another wrote, “Just speechless after seeing your abs.” A third commented, “Greek god is back.” A fourth said, “Most handsome man for a reason.”

Hrithik Roshan replied to Toranj Kayvon’s comment.

Last week, Hrithik celebrated 15 years of the release of Krrish, the sequel to Koi Mil Gaya, in which he played a superhero. Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, the film also starred Priyanka Chopra.

Also read: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades says ‘changing your nose, lips’ with filters can be ‘harmful’

Hrithik will soon return as the titular superhero in Krrish 4. Teasing the upcoming film in the Krrish anniversary post, he wrote, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which is said to be an action drama high on patriotism. The film was announced on his 47th birthday, earlier this year. It marks his maiden collaboration with actor Deepika Padukone. Fighter is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hrithik roshan

Related Stories

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shares new bare-chested pic, ex-wife Sussanne Khan says 'You look 21'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:25 AM IST
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor addressed rumours of giving up her career to be with Hrithik Roshan: 'Not for a man'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:27 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way

Naughty elephant tries to ‘steal’ leftover milk from bottles, delights tweeple

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP