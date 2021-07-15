Hrithik Roshan recalls his father Rakesh Roshan's friends thought doing Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 'was a big mistake'

Hrithik Roshan has taken a trip down memory lane as his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 10 years on Thursday. He also said that he took up the role of Arjun Saluja as he 'needed to get out of' his cocoon and find his 'authentic self'. Hrithik recalled that 'a lot of' his father Rakesh Roshan's friends thought doing the film was a big mistake.

Speaking to a leading daily, Hrithik Roshan said, "I, as Hrithik, identified with living in a box, because I was adhering to the school of thought that was following all the rules and all the things that all books have said… I was very aware that I was doing that, and there was already a thought that was seeded in me much before the film--that I needed to change. So, I welcomed this film with all my heart and soul because through this film, the universe was telling me that I needed to change, I needed to get out of that cocoon of mine and find my authentic self and live the kind of a life that I would live as Hrithik."

He also remembered his father Rakesh Roshan's friends' reaction. "I remember when I signed this film on, a lot of my father’s friends were very concerned about me... They thought I was making a big mistake, because I was playing one of the parts among three characters and it was certainly not the central character... The general rule at that time was that you have to uphold the star status, and I knew this film was talking about exactly the opposite. It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, 'to hell with the status', which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire."

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a critical and commercial success. It also starred actors Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. The film followed the story of three friends who rediscovered themselves and their relationships with each other on a road trip.

Released in 2011, the comedy-drama film was directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of the iconic Buick super convertible, which was an important element of the film. She captioned it, "Time To Take The Car Out Again #znmd #10years #blueconvertible #spanishsky #ontheroad #onlyhappymemories #wheredidthetimego Thank You to the best Cast and Crew EVAH!"

Hrithik commented, "Hahaha yeah baby!" and Karan Johar wrote, "What a beautiful film Zo!! One of my all time favourites."