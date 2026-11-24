Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan-led Filmkraft Productions (India) Private Limited has leased a 2,727 sq ft commercial office space at Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon East, Mumbai, to Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited for five years at an initial monthly rent of ₹7 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan-led Filmkraft Productions has leased a 2,727 sq ft commercial office space at Lotus Corporate Park in Mumbai's Goregaon East to Fuji Silvertech Concrete for a five-year term. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_31_2026_000211A) (Representative photo) (PTI) more less

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The bare-shell office premises, located on a higher floor of the commercial complex, have a carpet area of 2,727 sq ft and come with three basement parking spaces. The leave and licence agreement was registered on November 13, 2026, with Filmkraft Productions represented by director Rakesh Roshan Nagrath and Fuji Silvertech Concrete represented by its chief strategy officer, Brijmohan Gopaldas Soni.

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The agreement includes an interest-free, refundable security deposit of ₹42 lakh, equivalent to six months' initial rent. The licence commenced on November 16, 2026, while the rent commencement date is January 16, 2027. The tenant has been granted a two-month rent-free period for interior and fit-out work. The agreement also provides for an annual rent escalation of 5%, the documents showed.

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{{^usCountry}} Rakesh Roshan and Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited could not be reached for comment. Rakesh Roshan's earlier commercial property leases {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakesh Roshan and Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited could not be reached for comment. Rakesh Roshan's earlier commercial property leases {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Rakesh Roshan had leased two commercial units in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Beingu Studios Private Limited for 36 months at a combined monthly licence fee of ₹7.30 lakh, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Also Read: ₹7.3 lakh monthly rent">Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh leases 5,574 sq ft Mumbai office to Beingu Studios for ₹7.3 lakh monthly rent

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The two units are located at Commerce Centre, off New Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and have a combined area of 5,574 sq ft. The agreement includes two car parking spaces and an interest-free security deposit of ₹10.95 lakh.

Registered on September 9, 2026, the leave and licence agreement provides for a 5% annual escalation. The monthly licence fee will increase to ₹7.66 lakh in the second year and ₹8.04 lakh in the third year, the documents showed.

Rakesh Roshan's Juhu apartment lease

A few months earlier, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Roshan, had leased their apartment in Mumbai's Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years. The lease is expected to generate rental income of approximately ₹1.89 crore over the tenure, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Roshan family's real estate transactions

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The Roshan family, including Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan, has been active in Mumbai's real estate market, particularly in commercial property transactions. In January 2026, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare land parcel in Pune district for ₹15 crore, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In November 2025, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd jointly purchased 10 office units in Andheri West for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

In another transaction that month, Rakesh Roshan and his wife purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

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On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, purchased two commercial units in Andheri East for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. A few months earlier, Rakesh Roshan and his wife had also leased their Juhu apartment for a total rental income of approximately ₹1.89 crore over three years.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been in the news in recent months for purchasing commercial properties in Mumbai or leasing out existing assets, highlighting the growing interest in commercial real estate as an income-generating investment. Commercial properties can offer higher rental yields than residential assets, depending on the location, asset quality, occupancy levels and lease terms.

Also Read: ₹38 lakh monthly rent">Aamir Khan leases three luxury apartments in Mumbai's Khar-Santacruz area for ₹38 lakh monthly rent