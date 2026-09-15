Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh leases 5,574 sq ft Mumbai office to Beingu Studios for ₹7.3 lakh monthly rent

Hrithik Roshan’s filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, has leased two commercial units in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Beingu Studios Private Limited for 36 months at a monthly license fee of ₹7.30 lakh, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Hrithik Roshan’s filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, has leased two commercial units in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Beingu Studios Private Limited for 36 months

The two units are located in Commerce Centre, off New Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and have a combined area of 5,574 sq ft. The agreement includes two car parking spaces and requires a security deposit of ₹10.95 lakh, the documents showed.

The leave and license agreement was registered on September 9, 2026, with a 5% annual escalation. The monthly license fee will rise to ₹7.66 lakh in the second year and ₹8.04 lakh in the third year, the documents showed.

Rakesh Roshan could not be reached for a comment.

According to Beingu Studios’ website, the company is a content enterprise that produces content for cinema, television, live concerts and digital platforms.

Rakesh Roshan’s Juhu apartment leased A few months earlier, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Roshan, had leased their apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years. The lease is expected to generate total rental income of around ₹1.89 crore over the period, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Roshan family’s real estate transactions The Roshan family, including Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan, has been active in Mumbai’s real estate market, particularly in commercial property.

In January 2026, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare land parcel in Pune district for ₹15 crore, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In November 2025, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP and Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd jointly purchased 10 office units in Andheri West for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pramila Roshan lease flat in Mumbai's JVPD for total rent of ₹1.89 cr

In another transaction that month, Rakesh Roshan and his wife purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, purchased two commercial units in Andheri East for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Several Bollywood celebrities have also been in the news in recent months for buying commercial properties in Mumbai or leasing out existing assets, highlighting the growing interest in commercial real estate as an income-generating investment. Commercial properties can offer investors higher rental yields than residential properties, depending on location, asset quality, occupancy and lease terms.

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan sells a 1.09-hectare Pune land parcel for ₹15 crore