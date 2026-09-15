Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh leases 5,574 sq ft Mumbai office to Beingu Studios for ₹7.3 lakh monthly rent
Hrithik Roshan’s filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, has leased two commercial units in Andheri West, Mumbai for three years at a monthly license fee of ₹7.30 lakh
Hrithik Roshan’s filmmaker father, Rakesh Roshan, has leased two commercial units in Andheri West, Mumbai, to Beingu Studios Private Limited for 36 months at a monthly license fee of ₹7.30 lakh, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The two units are located in Commerce Centre, off New Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and have a combined area of 5,574 sq ft. The agreement includes two car parking spaces and requires a security deposit of ₹10.95 lakh, the documents showed.
The leave and license agreement was registered on September 9, 2026, with a 5% annual escalation. The monthly license fee will rise to ₹7.66 lakh in the second year and ₹8.04 lakh in the third year, the documents showed.
Rakesh Roshan could not be reached for a comment.
According to Beingu Studios’ website, the company is a content enterprise that produces content for cinema, television, live concerts and digital platforms.
Rakesh Roshan’s Juhu apartment leased
A few months earlier, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Roshan, had leased their apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu-Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme for three years. The lease is expected to generate total rental income of around ₹1.89 crore over the period, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
Roshan family’s real estate transactions
The Roshan family, including Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan, has been active in Mumbai’s real estate market, particularly in commercial property.
In January 2026, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare land parcel in Pune district for ₹15 crore, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
In November 2025, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP and Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd jointly purchased 10 office units in Andheri West for ₹28 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pramila Roshan lease flat in Mumbai's JVPD for total rent of ₹1.89 cr
In another transaction that month, Rakesh Roshan and his wife purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.
On November 24, 2025, Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan, purchased two commercial units in Andheri East for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.
Several Bollywood celebrities have also been in the news in recent months for buying commercial properties in Mumbai or leasing out existing assets, highlighting the growing interest in commercial real estate as an income-generating investment. Commercial properties can offer investors higher rental yields than residential properties, depending on location, asset quality, occupancy and lease terms.
Also Read: Rakesh Roshan sells a 1.09-hectare Pune land parcel for ₹15 crore
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More
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