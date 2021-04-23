Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan's parents Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan dress up to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary. See pics
Hrithik Roshan's parents Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan dress up to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie celebrated 50 years of marriage with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan by sharing a bunch of pictures. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Pinkie Roshan shared new pictures with Rakesh Roshan.

Actor Hrtihik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram page to share fresh pictures with her husband, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, as they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday. They were dressed in wedding finery.

Sharing the first of the pictures, Pinkie wrote: "Waiiting for my groom." She was dressed like a bride with henna on her hands and heavy jewellery. Reacting to it, Ayesha Shroff wrote: "Sooooooo cuuuuute Pinkee." Many Instagram users wrote "absolutely adorable", "so pretty happy anniversary" and "gorgeous bride", among other comments.

Sharing the second picture, this time with Rakesh, Pinkie wrote: "Groom has arrived." The third picture was a close-up of their hands as Rakesh was seen holding Pinkie's hand. Sharing it, she wrote: "Forever yours #mypastmypresentandmyfuture thankyou for all your wishes."

On Thursday, sharing a video montage with pictures from the time of her wedding to now, Pinkie wrote: "Celebrating 50 years I am not perfect.. Neither are you. Yet we created a beautiful imperfect world of our own. Here's to 50 years of learning, growing, understanding, adapting & loving unconditionally. Thank you for the happiest 50 years of my life. To many more @rakesh_roshan9."

Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan posted a long note for them and wrote: "Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed..Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out loud s’ and also the best part of life ahead of you... #50yearsofwinning #loveislove #unconditional #happypeopleshinebrighter."

