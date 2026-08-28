Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan follows family’s legacy with music debut, gets heartfelt love from entire family

Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan Roshan has taken his first step into the music world. Hrehaan, who is also lovingly called Ray by his family, has made his debut as an independent artist with his first single, This Heavenly Place, which is out now. For the track, Hrehaan has taken on the role of singer-songwriter and guitarist. The song has been produced by Sudan, with Ankur Tewari serving as A&R.

Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan makes his music debut

Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan is all grown up and now a singer; watch his debut single ‘This Heavenly Place’.

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Hrehaan’s debut music video keeps things stripped back, with a black-and-white acoustic setup that puts the focus on his voice. Singing in English, he performs the song while playing the guitar, giving the track a raw and intimate feel.

The release has also brought in plenty of love from his family. Hrithik Roshan shared a video from the song and spoke about his faith in his son’s instincts. He wrote, “You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless.”

Deep Dive What is Hrehaan Roshan's debut music single about? Hrehaan Roshan's debut single, 'This Heavenly Place,' features him as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, showcasing a black-and-white acoustic setup that highlights his voice. How has Hrehaan Roshan's family reacted to his music debut? Hrehaan received heartfelt support from his family, including his father Hrithik, mother Sussanne, and girlfriend Saba Azad, who all expressed their pride and love for his new musical journey. What is the significance of music in the Roshan family? The Roshan family has a deep-rooted connection with music, going back to Hrehaan's great-grandfather, a celebrated composer, and continuing with his grand-uncle Rajesh Roshan, making Hrehaan's debut a continuation of this legacy.

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Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad cheer for Hrehaan

{{^usCountry}} Hrehaan’s mother, Sussanne Khan, also celebrated the special moment. Sharing her love for her son, she wrote, “So overwhelmed love you beyond anytime.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hrehaan’s mother, Sussanne Khan, also celebrated the special moment. Sharing her love for her son, she wrote, “So overwhelmed love you beyond anytime.” {{/usCountry}}

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Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, who is also a singer apart from being an actor, congratulated Hrehaan on the release. She wrote, “So so beautiful Ray. so proud of you.”

Family sends love to Hrehaan

Hrehaan’s grandfather and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took to the comments to encourage him as he begins this new journey. He wrote, “Ray so proud of you, keep soaring.” His youngest cousin Pashmina Roshan joined in the celebrations as well, leaving a sweet message for Hrehaan. She wrote, “Beautiful! Congratulations Ray.”

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What Hrithik Roshan's family had to say.

Music runs in the family

The Roshan family’s connection with music goes back several decades. Hrehaan’s great-grandfather Roshan was a celebrated music composer in Hindi cinema, while his grand-uncle Rajesh Roshan also made a name for himself as a composer, scoring music for several popular films including Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Now, Hrehaan is taking his own route into music as a singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Hrithik Roshan's next

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When it comes to Hrithik Roshan, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which released in January 2024 and August 2025, respectively. While he is yet to announce his next full-fledged project, Hrithik is confirmed to make a cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2.

Earlier this year, during Prime Video’s slate announcement, Hrithik also revealed that he is expanding his role in the industry by turning producer. Through HRX Films, he is backing the comedy film Mess as well as the upcoming streaming series Storm for Amazon Prime Video. He is producing both projects with his cousin Eshaan Roshan.