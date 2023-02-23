Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha stuntman looks eerily similar to Sushant Singh Rajput, fans call him 'replica of SSR'

Hrithik Roshan is seen posing with a stuntman named Mansoor Ali Khan on the set of his film Vikram Vedha (2022) in an old photo. On Thursday, a paparazzo shared the throwback photo on Instagram leaving fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput mindblown as they called Hrithik's stuntman a 'replica of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput)'. Fans could not get over Mansoor's uncanny resemblance to Sushant, and flooded the comments section of the paparazzo's post with comments about the late actor, who died in 2020. Also read: Hrithik Roshan admits to box office failure of Vikram Vedha, says he 'should learn from this'

The photo featured Hrithik Roshan and Mansoor in identical black shirts and trousers as they filmed for Vikram Vedha. Fans said Mansoor looked just like a xerox copy of Sushant, only with messy long hair and a beard. A fan commented, "Oh my God, replica of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput)." Another one wrote, "Stuntman resembles SSR." Another fan commented, "The fact that he looks like SSR, also his name is Mansoor, Sushant's character's name from Kedarnath (2018)!" One more commented, "Ek pal ko laga Sushant hai Hritik ke sath (for a moment I felt it was Sushant with Hrithik)."

The photo was originally posted by Mansoor on Instagram last month as he wished Hrithik on his birthday. In his caption, he had written, "Happy Birthday bhai Hrithik Roshan. You are a super star with pure heart, so grounded and so humble, so caring, so loving person. You always appreciate and respect others talent!! Also a super friendly human…" A person had commented on his post at the time, "Yeh toh Sushant hai bhai (brother, this is Sushant)."

Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, was the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original film featured R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shraddha Srinath. It was released in 2017 and was a box office hit. Along with Hrithik, the film's Hindi remake also featured Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Hrithik is now working on an action film with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, titled Fighter. It is directed by filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

