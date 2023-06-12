Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look perfect together at Madhu Mantena's reception. Watch video

Fans are in love with videos and pictures of Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad from the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena on Sunday. The actors arrived together for the party and won hearts online with their cute chemistry. (Also read: Exclusive: Inside pics from Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's beautiful mehendi ceremony)

Who wore what

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan attended Madhu Mantena's reception on Sunday.

Hrithik looked handsome in his black suit with white shirt that he chose for the night. Saba looked pretty in a blush peach silk suit with golden work. She wore large earrings and maang tika too with high heels. She also got her hair braided with a golden parandi.

The couple laughed and posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the venue to cover the event. At one point, Hrithik looked at Saba with a smile while she fixed her outfit to pose for the cameramen.

Fans can't get enough

Hrithik and Saba's latest appearance was a hit with fans. One commented on Instagram, “The way he looks at her, he's a keeper.” Another joked, “Bnda aisa ptao chaar log pooche kaunsa vrat rkha tha (Date a guy so cute, people ask you what did you do to find him).” A fan commented, “When you smile u look humble good kind.” Another praised Saba's look, “She looks cute in this outfit.” A fan said, “They look so happy. That's all that matters.”

Madhu and Ira's wedding

Producer Madhu Mantena tied the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in Mumbai on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Ira Trivedi shared a series of beautiful pictures from her special day.

The couple exchanged vows in Mumbai. Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira hosted a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry. For the celebration, Mantena wore an all-blue traditional outfit while Ira looked gorgeous in a white-toned sequenced worked lehenga.

Jackie also got into fun banter with the paps at the venue. Vivek Oberoi was snapped in his casual outfit. Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan attended the function in a beautiful white lehenga. Also posed for the cameras outside the venue. Sonakshi Sinha arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and friend Huma Qureshi.

