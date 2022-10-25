Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrate Diwali together with his sons and family. See pics

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who have been dating for a while now, celebrated Diwali together on Monday. Saba took to Instagram Stories to not only share their selfie as she wished fans on the festival, but also gave a glimpse of the diyas (lamps) used for Diwali decoration at Hrithik's home. Also read: Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad to pose for paparazzi

Saba dropped a cute selfie with Hrithik, in which the two are seen smiling for the camera and twinning in white outfits. Along their picture, Saba Azad, who is also a singer, wrote, “Happy Diwali.” Saba also shared a photo of lit diyas lined up together, and wrote a note for Hrithik’s niece Suranika Soni, where she said, “Thanks Suranika for taking a breath to take photos of our diya lighting efforts.” She added heart emojis to her note.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan's Diwali was celebrated at Hrithik's home along with his family.

Suranika, too, took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself posing with Saba and Hrithik as they got together for Diwali. She also shared a glimpse of their Diwali pooja with bright yellow flowers used for decoration. Hrithik’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, also posed with Suranika in one of the pictures. Pashmina, too, shared photos of her family, including Hrithik and his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, as well as the Diwali decorations on Instagram Stories.

Hrithik was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They parted ways in 2014 and continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together in December last year.

Earlier this month, Saba and Hrithik had attended actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. The couple is also spotted out and about in Mumbai, apart from commenting on each other’s social media posts. Saba had recently heaped praises on Hrithik’s film Vikram Vedha, which was released on September 30.

