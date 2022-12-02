Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad hug her ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah as they meet in Mumbai. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen sharing a hug with Imaad Shah before they made their way to their car on Thursday. The actors had met in Mumbai. Videos and pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Saba from their latest outing were shared on paparazzi and fan pages, in which they were surrounded by fans asking them for selfies. Also read: Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to Saba Azad and her ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah ahead of their show. See post

In a video shared on a paparazzo account, Hrithik and Saba Azad came out of a venue with Imaad, actor Naseeruddin Shah’s son. Saba and Imaad are part of a music band called Madboy/Mink, and often perform together in various cities. As per reports, Saba and Imaad were in a relationship, before Saba and Hrithik began dating.

For their latest outing, Hrithik sported a clean-shaven look, and was seen in a grey jumper, while Saba wore a grey T-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. Imaad was seen in a brown printed shirt. Reacting to their video, a fan wrote on Instagram, “My favourite actor Hrithik Roshan is here…” Many others dropped heart eyes emojis in the comments section of a paparazzo video.

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for almost a year now. Last month, Hrithik had taken to Twitter to deny reports that claimed him and Saba were planning to move in together, and had zeroed in on a lavish house in Mumbai. Sharing a media report that stated ‘lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to move in together soon', Hrithik had tweeted, “There is no truth to this...”

Hrithik was last seen in the action film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He is now shooting for Fighter, another action drama. The upcoming project will mark Hrithik’s first film with Deepika Padukone. Saba is also busy with work as she is gearing up for the release of the second season of her web series, Rocket Boys. She has also been performing at various gigs with Imaad.

