Hrithik Roshan shares birthday post for niece Suranika, Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan features in pics too

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to wish his niece, Suranika Soni on her special day. He shared many pictures and penned a heartfelt message for her. Hrithik shared a childhood picture of hers where he held her hand. Suranika wore a golden frock. In another picture, he posed with Suranika, ex wife Sussane Khan and sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan with snow in the background. In other picture, he took a selfie with the birthday girl under a clear blue sky. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Tahira Kashyap wishes ‘best human being’ as he turns 38)

He captioned the pictures, “Thank you for being born as my family. But in a different world if you were not and we met as strangers , I’d definitely want to be your friend! Happy birthday beautiful suranika! Love you!” He even tagged her. His girlfriend Saba Azad commented on the birthday post, “Dawwwwww look at you lill Suru bean cutest birthday baby ever.” One of his fans wrote, “So sweet.” Another fan commented, “Wishing a very very Happy Birthday Suranika. On your birthday, I wish you peace, good health, success and happiness.” Many fans posted heart emojis for Suranika.

Suranika Soni is the daughter of his sister, Sunaina Roshan. She runs a food delivery service. On Women's Day last year, Hrithik wrote about Suranika, "While we celebrate the history of womankind and their strength, I want to give a proud shoutout to the present and future force of strength, power and growth... Closer home. This is Suranika! My niece, who has me swelling with pride being a witness to her journey. At 20, she put her heart and soul into an art that is cherished in our household - food! Filling our stomachs with healthy treats from her kitchen and our hearts full of joy."

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in War in 2019. Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023. He also has Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. It will release in in theatres on September 30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.