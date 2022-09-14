Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Tahira Kashyap wishes ‘best human being’ as he turns 38

Ayushmann Khurrana birthday: Tahira Kashyap wishes 'best human being' as he turns 38

Published on Sep 14, 2022

On Ayushmann's 38th birthday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to send warm birthday wishes to the actor. On Wednesday, Tahira Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Aparshakti Khurana and many others shared their messages on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap.&nbsp;
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 38 on Wednesday. His director-wife, Tahira Kashyap along with actors like Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Anushka Sharma and cricketer, Yuvraj Singh penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on Instagram. He was last seen in Anek, an action-thriller film by Anubhav Sinha. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor wishes Mira Rajput on birthday with a happy pic, she responds)

Taking to Instagram post, Tahira Kashyap shared a picture with Ayushmann Khurrana walking down the lanes in a sunny day and wrote, “Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho." To which, Ayushmann responds, “You are the best human.” Actor Aparshakti Khurrana shared a picture of his brother with Tahira with a cake and wrote, “Happyyyy Bdayyy Ayush Bhaiya.”

Taking to Instagram stories, actor Ananya Panday shared a singing and dancing video with Ayushmann and wrote, “Happy birthday to the biggest brat. @ayushmannk lots and lots of love!!! Pls share your food this year and this is also my audition to be ur background singer.” Actor Neha Dhupia shared a group selfie with Ayushmann, Tahira and Angad Bedi and commented, “Happy birthday Ayush…pyaar pyaar and more pyaar.” Cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with Ayushmann and wrote, “Janamdin di mubaraka veere! Rab tenu khush rakhe te dher saari tarakiyan dewe! Lots of love brother" to mark the occasion

Ananya Panday, Yuvraj Singh and Aparshakti Khurana wished Ayushmann on his birthday via Instagram Stories.&nbsp;
Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Ayushmann and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ayushmann! Wishing you love and light always.”

Ayushmann has completed a decade in the industry earlier this year, made his film debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. After starting his career as a Radio Jockey, the actor was a video jockey, participated in reality television shows, and worked as an anchor for several years before he signed his first film. He is married to writer-producer Tahira Kashyap. The couple have two kids: son Virajveer, 10, and daughter Varushka, 8.

He will be seen next in Doctor G, in the role of a gynaecologist. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha. The film is a social-comedy which will also deliver a special message to the audience.

