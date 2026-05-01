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Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt poem he wrote for younger son Hridaan on his 18th birthday: ‘The world will test you’

Hrithik Roshan also shared a voice note of the poem, in which he talked about his son Hridaan's qualities and how proud he is of his growth.

May 01, 2026 09:11 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's younger son, Hridaan Roshan, is celebrating his birthday today! He turns 18. Proud dad Hrithik shared a note for his son as he steps into adulthood, revisiting a poem he had written for him in 2021. Hrithik said that he is proud of him for his vulnerability and steadiness.

Hrithik's poem

Check out the poem Hrithik Roshan wrote for Hridaan Roshan.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a picture of Hridaan with a small audio, in which he recited the poem in Hindi. Meanwhile, in the caption, he posted another poem for him in English. Hrithik wrote in the caption, “Happy 18th birthday Hridaan. I'm no poet, but sharing one I wrote for you in 2021.. because some things are worth repeating."

About Hridaan's family

Hridaan is the younger son of Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. His grandparents are actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Sanjay Khan. Last month it was revealed that Hridaan is headed to the United States to study filmmaking at the prestigious University of Southern California. His alma mater, the American School of Bombay shared a picture of a young Hridaan with the USC logo below. “It’s no surprise to US that we’ll C Hridaan at USC studying film and TV production! Congratulations Hridaan, we are so proud,” read the caption of the post.

Hrithik and Sussanne were married from 2000 to 2014. Their elder son, Hrehaan, was born in 2005, and their younger son, Hridaan, in 2008. Even after their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be on good terms and co-parent their children.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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