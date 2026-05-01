Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt poem he wrote for younger son Hridaan on his 18th birthday: ‘The world will test you’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's younger son, Hridaan Roshan, is celebrating his birthday today! He turns 18. Proud dad Hrithik shared a note for his son as he steps into adulthood, revisiting a poem he had written for him in 2021. Hrithik said that he is proud of him for his vulnerability and steadiness.

Hrithik's poem

Check out the poem Hrithik Roshan wrote for Hridaan Roshan.

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The actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a picture of Hridaan with a small audio, in which he recited the poem in Hindi. Meanwhile, in the caption, he posted another poem for him in English. Hrithik wrote in the caption, “Happy 18th birthday Hridaan. I'm no poet, but sharing one I wrote for you in 2021.. because some things are worth repeating."

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{{^usCountry}} The poem then began: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The poem then began: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I'm so proud of the vulnerability you wear so openly, but right behind it- {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I'm so proud of the vulnerability you wear so openly, but right behind it- {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} there exists a second skin… resilient, unshaken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} there exists a second skin… resilient, unshaken. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It's easy to miss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It's easy to miss. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But I’ve seen it - again and again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But I’ve seen it - again and again. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You are a raging fire... behind calm eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You are a raging fire... behind calm eyes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You are a yoddha of a different kind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You are a yoddha of a different kind. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Not loud, not restless - {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not loud, not restless - {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} but steady, aware and deeply strong. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} but steady, aware and deeply strong. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A kind so rare it often has me bewildered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A kind so rare it often has me bewildered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A peaceful warrior. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A peaceful warrior. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This world needs more of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This world needs more of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The world will test you. But I already know how you will meet it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The world will test you. But I already know how you will meet it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Happy 18th my son. I love you. (red heart emoticon)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Happy 18th my son. I love you. (red heart emoticon)." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sussanne also posted a sweet note for Hridaan on her Instagram account. “You’ve got the most Unbelievable Bright Heart that i have ever seen.. what you see through your lens is so UNIQUE.. Happy happiest 18 Th birthday my Hridaan Jaaan… see the world through your lens… and I know you will add your magic to it… wherever you go. WELCOME to Adulthood.. from here to beyond Time.. spread your goodness and individuality… Near and Far I am always with you relentlessly… love you beyond words.. and so so proud to be your mama,” she wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sussanne also posted a sweet note for Hridaan on her Instagram account. “You’ve got the most Unbelievable Bright Heart that i have ever seen.. what you see through your lens is so UNIQUE.. Happy happiest 18 Th birthday my Hridaan Jaaan… see the world through your lens… and I know you will add your magic to it… wherever you go. WELCOME to Adulthood.. from here to beyond Time.. spread your goodness and individuality… Near and Far I am always with you relentlessly… love you beyond words.. and so so proud to be your mama,” she wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

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About Hridaan's family

Hridaan is the younger son of Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. His grandparents are actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Sanjay Khan. Last month it was revealed that Hridaan is headed to the United States to study filmmaking at the prestigious University of Southern California. His alma mater, the American School of Bombay shared a picture of a young Hridaan with the USC logo below. “It’s no surprise to US that we’ll C Hridaan at USC studying film and TV production! Congratulations Hridaan, we are so proud,” read the caption of the post.

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Hrithik and Sussanne were married from 2000 to 2014. Their elder son, Hrehaan, was born in 2005, and their younger son, Hridaan, in 2008. Even after their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to be on good terms and co-parent their children.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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